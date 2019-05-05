Voting in seven parliamentary seats in West Bengal will be held in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election on Monday. The seats in which elections will be held on Monday are Bongaon, Barrackpur, Howrah, Uluberia, Serampore, Hooghly and Arambagh where an electorate of 1,16,91,889 will decide the fate of 83 candidates.

Of the seats going to poll, Bongaon and Arambagh are reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates while others are General category seats.

All the seven seats, which are spread across North 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hoogly districts and parts of Nadia district, will see a four-cornered contest between Trinamool Congress, BJP, Congress and the Left Front major CPI(M).

Full list of candidates going to polls in West Bengal in fifth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019:

ARAMBAGH

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 APARUPA PODDAR (AFRIN ALI) All India Trinamool Congress 2 JYOTI KUMARI DAS Indian National Congress 3 TAPAN KUMAR RAY Bharatiya Janata Party 4 SAKTI MOHAN MALIK Communist Party of India (Marxist) 5 SAMIR MITRA Bahujan Samaj Party 6 JHANTU LAL PAKRE Bharatiya Nyay-Adhikar Raksha Party 7 PROSANTA MALIK SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 8 BINAY KUMAR MALIK Rashtriya Janadhikar Suraksha Party 9 CHITTARANJAN MALLICK Independent

BANGAON

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ALAKESH DAS Communist Party of India (Marxist) 2 CHANDAN MALLICK Bahujan Samaj Party 3 MAMATA THAKUR All India Trinamool Congress 4 SHANTANU THAKUR Bharatiya Janata Party 5 SOURAV PROSAD Indian National Congress 6 SAMARESH BISWAS Party for Democratic Socialism 7 SUBRATA BISWAS Bahujan Mukti Party 8 SWAPAN MONDAL SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 9 ANIMESH CHANDRA HALDER Independent 10 SWAPAN KUMAR ROY Independent

BARRACKPORE

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ARJUN SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party 2 GARGI CHATTERJEE Communist Party of India (Marxist) 3 Tapash Sarkar Bahujan Samaj Party 4 DINESH TRIVEDI All India Trinamool Congress 5 MD. ALAM Indian National Congress 6 Pradip Chaudhuri SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 7 UDAY VEER CHOUDHURY Independent 8 Kundan Singh Independent 9 KRISHANPAL BALMIKI Independent 10 GANESH DAS Independent 11 GOPAL RAUT Independent 12 MD. SHYEAD AHAMED Independent 13 RAMU MANDI Independent 14 SHAMPA SIL Independent 15 Sourav Singh Independent

HOOGHLY

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 PRATUL CHANDRA SAHA Indian National Congress 2 PRADIP SAHA Communist Party of India (Marxist) 3 VIJAY KUMAR MAHATO Bahujan Samaj Party 4 DR. RATNA DE (NAG) All India Trinamool Congress 5 LOCKET CHATTERJEE Bharatiya Janata Party 6 BHASKAR GHOSH SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 7 SAJAL ADHIKARI Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) 8 DULAL CH. HEMBRAM Independent 9 NOOR HOSSAIN MONDAL Independent

HOWRAH

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Prasun Banerjee All India Trinamool Congress 2 Rantidev Sengupta Bharatiya Janata Party 3 SUVRA GHOSH Indian National Congress 4 Sumitro Adhikary Communist Party of India (Marxist) 5 GAUTAM KUMAR SHAW Purvanchal Janta Party (Secular) 6 CHANDRA SEKHAR JHA Shivsena 7 Md. Shanawaz SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 8 Sudarsan Manna Samajtantric Party of India 9 ASHRAF ALI Independent 10 IMTIAZ AHMED MOLLAH Independent 11 Kanai Sit Independent 12 KASHI NATH MALICK Independent 13 Debasish Mandal Independent 14 PANKAJ GAR Independent 15 SISIR SAMANTA Independent 16 SEKHAR MONDAL Independent 17 SHAILENDRA KUMAR JAISWAL Independent 18 SHYAM PRASAD RAM Independent 19 Samir Mondal Independent

SRERAMPUR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 KALYAN BANERJEE All India Trinamool Congress 2 TIRTHANKAR RAY Communist Party of India (Marxist) 3 DEBJIT SARKAR Bharatiya Janata Party 4 DEBABRATA BISWAS Indian National Congress 5 LACHMAN RAJAK Bahujan Samaj Party 6 KASHINATH MURMU Indian Unity Centre 7 PRADYUT CHOWDHURI SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 8 PRABHASH CHANDRA KAR Rashtriya Janadhikar Suraksha Party 9 AVASH MUNSHI Independent 10 MANGAL SARKAR Independent 11 SWAPAN MANNA Independent

ULUBERIA

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 JOY BANERJEE Bharatiya Janata Party 2 MAKSUDA KHATUN Communist Party of India (Marxist) 3 SAJDA AHMED All India Trinamool Congress 4 Shoma Ranisree Roy Indian National Congress 5 ALIMUDDIN NAZIR Rashtriya Janadhikar Suraksha Party 6 MINATI SARKAR SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 7 SIMAL SAREN Indian Unity Centre 8 Amal Barman Independent 9 DURGADAS HAJRA Independent 10 SUSANTA KUMAR DALUI Independent

The campaigning during the last couple of days in the state was marred by the panic over Cyclone Fani, which caused large scale destruction in neighbouring Odisha forcing political parties to cancel their election meetings. However, braving the weather conditions, the polling personnel will be deployed in 13,290 booths in the seven constituencies.

The EC has deployed 578 companies of central forces, which will cover almost 100 per cent polling booths in the seven constituencies to ensure free and fair polling, officials in the poll body told news agency PTI.