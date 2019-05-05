Full list of candidates going to polls in West Bengal in fifth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019:

Voting in seven parliamentary seats in West Bengal will be held in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election on Monday. The seats in which elections will be held on Monday are Bongaon, Barrackpur, Howrah, Uluberia, Serampore, Hooghly and Arambagh where an electorate of 1,16,91,889 will decide the fate of 83 candidates.
Of the seats going to poll, Bongaon and Arambagh are reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates while others are General category seats.
All the seven seats, which are spread across North 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hoogly districts and parts of Nadia district, will see a four-cornered contest between Trinamool Congress, BJP, Congress and the Left Front major CPI(M).
ARAMBAGH
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|APARUPA PODDAR (AFRIN ALI)
|All India Trinamool Congress
|2
|JYOTI KUMARI DAS
|Indian National Congress
|3
|TAPAN KUMAR RAY
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|4
|SAKTI MOHAN MALIK
|Communist Party of India (Marxist)
|5
|SAMIR MITRA
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|6
|JHANTU LAL PAKRE
|Bharatiya Nyay-Adhikar Raksha Party
|7
|PROSANTA MALIK
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|8
|BINAY KUMAR MALIK
|Rashtriya Janadhikar Suraksha Party
|9
|CHITTARANJAN MALLICK
|Independent
BANGAON
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|ALAKESH DAS
|Communist Party of India (Marxist)
|2
|CHANDAN MALLICK
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|3
|MAMATA THAKUR
|All India Trinamool Congress
|4
|SHANTANU THAKUR
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|5
|SOURAV PROSAD
|Indian National Congress
|6
|SAMARESH BISWAS
|Party for Democratic Socialism
|7
|SUBRATA BISWAS
|Bahujan Mukti Party
|8
|SWAPAN MONDAL
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|9
|ANIMESH CHANDRA HALDER
|Independent
|10
|SWAPAN KUMAR ROY
|Independent
BARRACKPORE
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|ARJUN SINGH
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|2
|GARGI CHATTERJEE
|Communist Party of India (Marxist)
|3
|Tapash Sarkar
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|4
|DINESH TRIVEDI
|All India Trinamool Congress
|5
|MD. ALAM
|Indian National Congress
|6
|Pradip Chaudhuri
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|7
|UDAY VEER CHOUDHURY
|Independent
|8
|Kundan Singh
|Independent
|9
|KRISHANPAL BALMIKI
|Independent
|10
|GANESH DAS
|Independent
|11
|GOPAL RAUT
|Independent
|12
|MD. SHYEAD AHAMED
|Independent
|13
|RAMU MANDI
|Independent
|14
|SHAMPA SIL
|Independent
|15
|Sourav Singh
|Independent
HOOGHLY
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|PRATUL CHANDRA SAHA
|Indian National Congress
|2
|PRADIP SAHA
|Communist Party of India (Marxist)
|3
|VIJAY KUMAR MAHATO
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|4
|DR. RATNA DE (NAG)
|All India Trinamool Congress
|5
|LOCKET CHATTERJEE
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|6
|BHASKAR GHOSH
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|7
|SAJAL ADHIKARI
|Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation)
|8
|DULAL CH. HEMBRAM
|Independent
|9
|NOOR HOSSAIN MONDAL
|Independent
HOWRAH
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|Prasun Banerjee
|All India Trinamool Congress
|2
|Rantidev Sengupta
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|3
|SUVRA GHOSH
|Indian National Congress
|4
|Sumitro Adhikary
|Communist Party of India (Marxist)
|5
|GAUTAM KUMAR SHAW
|Purvanchal Janta Party (Secular)
|6
|CHANDRA SEKHAR JHA
|Shivsena
|7
|Md. Shanawaz
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|8
|Sudarsan Manna
|Samajtantric Party of India
|9
|ASHRAF ALI
|Independent
|10
|IMTIAZ AHMED MOLLAH
|Independent
|11
|Kanai Sit
|Independent
|12
|KASHI NATH MALICK
|Independent
|13
|Debasish Mandal
|Independent
|14
|PANKAJ GAR
|Independent
|15
|SISIR SAMANTA
|Independent
|16
|SEKHAR MONDAL
|Independent
|17
|SHAILENDRA KUMAR JAISWAL
|Independent
|18
|SHYAM PRASAD RAM
|Independent
|19
|Samir Mondal
|Independent
SRERAMPUR
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|KALYAN BANERJEE
|All India Trinamool Congress
|2
|TIRTHANKAR RAY
|Communist Party of India (Marxist)
|3
|DEBJIT SARKAR
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|4
|DEBABRATA BISWAS
|Indian National Congress
|5
|LACHMAN RAJAK
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|6
|KASHINATH MURMU
|Indian Unity Centre
|7
|PRADYUT CHOWDHURI
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|8
|PRABHASH CHANDRA KAR
|Rashtriya Janadhikar Suraksha Party
|9
|AVASH MUNSHI
|Independent
|10
|MANGAL SARKAR
|Independent
|11
|SWAPAN MANNA
|Independent
ULUBERIA
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|JOY BANERJEE
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|2
|MAKSUDA KHATUN
|Communist Party of India (Marxist)
|3
|SAJDA AHMED
|All India Trinamool Congress
|4
|Shoma Ranisree Roy
|Indian National Congress
|5
|ALIMUDDIN NAZIR
|Rashtriya Janadhikar Suraksha Party
|6
|MINATI SARKAR
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|7
|SIMAL SAREN
|Indian Unity Centre
|8
|Amal Barman
|Independent
|9
|DURGADAS HAJRA
|Independent
|10
|SUSANTA KUMAR DALUI
|Independent
The campaigning during the last couple of days in the state was marred by the panic over Cyclone Fani, which caused large scale destruction in neighbouring Odisha forcing political parties to cancel their election meetings. However, braving the weather conditions, the polling personnel will be deployed in 13,290 booths in the seven constituencies.
The EC has deployed 578 companies of central forces, which will cover almost 100 per cent polling booths in the seven constituencies to ensure free and fair polling, officials in the poll body told news agency PTI.