Hardoi Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies of Uttar Pradesh. The parliamentary constituency of Hardoi was formed prior to the 1957 elections.

Hardoi Parliamentary constituency (constituency number 31) presently comprises of five Vidhan Sabha segments of which one is reserved for the SC category.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Hardoi parliamentary constituency are - Sawaijpur, Shahabad, Hardoi, Gopamau (SC) and Sandi (SC).

The voting in this parliamentary constituency will take place in the fourth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on April 29. In the fourth phase, polling will be held in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies across 9 states.

In UP, polling will be held in 13 Lok Sabha constitencies - Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Jalaun, Jhansi and Hamirpur.

Anshul Verma of BJP had won from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Anshul Verma secured 360501 votes and defeated Shiv Prasad Verma of the BSP who managed to get 279158 votes.

Usha Verma of the SP had won this seat in 2009 polls.

For the 2019 polls, BJP has nominated Jai Prakash Rawat from the Hardoi-SC set, while the INC has fielded Virendra Kumar Verma and SP has given ticket to Usha Verma.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has renominated its sitting MP Pushpendra Singh Chandel from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat while

Mayawati-led BSP has fielded Dileep Kumar Singh from here.

Stakes are high for BJP this time as it had won 72 out of the total 80 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

On March 10, the Election Commission of India had announced dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The elections will take place in seven phases and the results will be declared on May 23.