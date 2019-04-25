Hisar Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Haryana and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 12.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Haryana will be held in single phase on May 12 and counting will be held on May 23.

Hisar constituency covers nine assembly segments – Uchana, Adampur, Uklana, Narnaund, Hansi, Barwala, Hisar, Nalwa Chaudhry and Bawani Khera. Of these, Uklana and Bawani Khera are reserved for the members of the Scheduled Castes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Dushyant Chautala of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) – won by getting a margin of over 31 thousand votes. He had defeated Kuldeep Bishnoi of Haryana Janhit Congress (BL). Chautala had secured 494478 votes while Bishnoi got 462631 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 76.23 percent across 1513 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Sampat Singh of the Indian National Congress and Mange Ram of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

In the year 2009, it was a very close contest between HJCBL and INLD candidates. Bhajan Lal of the HJCBL managed to secure his winning position by getting just over 6 votes against Sampat Singh of the INLD. While Bhajan Lal got 248476 seats, Sampat Singh 241493 seats.

Other members in the fray were Jai Parkash of the INC and Ram Dayal Goyal of the BSP.