Lok Sabha election results 2019

In Mizoram, ruling Mizo National Front leads in lone Lok Sabha seat

Lalnghinglova Hmar is backed by the opposition Congress and the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) alliance. 

In Mizoram, ruling Mizo National Front leads in lone Lok Sabha seat

Aizawl: The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) candidate C Lalrosanga is leading in the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram over his nearest Independent rival Lalnghinglova Hmar by around 9,000 votes.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha election results 2019 live updates: Who will win in North Eastern states; Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, BJP, Congress, NPP

Hmar is backed by the opposition Congress and the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) alliance. 

The counting of votes are in progress in the lone parliamentary constituency and by-poll to the Aizawl West-I Assembly seat, where voting was held simultaneously in the first phase of polling on April 11.

 

