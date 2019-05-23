close

Lok Sabha election results 2019

Lok Sabha election results 2019 live updates: Who will win in North Eastern states; Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, BJP, Congress, NPP

The counting for two Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh, two in Manipur, two in Meghalaya, one in Mizoram, one in Nagaland, one in Sikkim and two in Tripura is is all set to begin at 8 AM. 

A total of 12 candidates are in the fray from two parliamentary seats of Arunachal Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are in the fray from Inner Manipur, while eight candidates contested from Outer Manipur. In Meghalaya, 6 candidates are in the fray from Shillong, while three candidates contested from Tura. Six candidates are in the fray for lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram. In Nagaland, four candidates are in the fray, while Sikkim Lok Sabha constituency has 11 candidates in the fray. The two Lok Sabha seats in Tripura are - Tripura East and Tripura West. A total of 10 candidates are in the fray from Tripura East, while 13 candidates are contesting from Tripura West.

Lok Sabha election 2019 results live updates

According to India Today-My Axis exit polls prediction, the BJP is expected to sweep Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura - holding two seats each. Congress may maintain control over Nagaland and Mizoram seats. It may also win one seat in Meghalaya. The regional parties may win the second seat in Meghalaya and the lone seat in Sikkim. CVoter and TimesNow-VMR have predicted that Congress and NPP will win one seat each in Meghalaya but Jan Ki Baat has predicted that Congress may win both seats. CVoter and TimesNow-VMR have predicted that BJP will win both seats in Tripura. India Today-My Axis exit poll has also predicted that BJP will win both seats in the state. 

Complete coverage: Lok Sabha election 2019

Stay tuned with Zee News for the live updates on Lok Sabha election results from North Eastern states:

#

