close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Goa

India has only two castes, rich and poor: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

India has only two castes -- the rich and the poor -- and Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to eradicate this difference with his slogan of `Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas`, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday, while speaking at an awards function here.

India has only two castes, rich and poor: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

Panaji: India has only two castes -- the rich and the poor -- and Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to eradicate this difference with his slogan of `Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas`, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday, while speaking at an awards function here.

Live TV

"We have to help develop people of every religion, Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christians. Everyone in India, irrespective of caste and creed should benefit from development. Seventy years after India attained independence, political parties preserved differences between caste and creed in the country for their own benefit," Sawant said.

 

Tags:
GoaGoa CM Pramod SawantLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

BJP getting highest vote share in Himachal Pradesh shows people's tremendous backing for party: CM Jai Ram Thakur

Must Watch

PT3M8S

Top 25 News: Watch top 25 news stories of the day