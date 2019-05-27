India has only two castes, rich and poor: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

Panaji: India has only two castes -- the rich and the poor -- and Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to eradicate this difference with his slogan of `Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas`, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday, while speaking at an awards function here.

"We have to help develop people of every religion, Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christians. Everyone in India, irrespective of caste and creed should benefit from development. Seventy years after India attained independence, political parties preserved differences between caste and creed in the country for their own benefit," Sawant said.