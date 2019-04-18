Jalaun Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies of Uttar Pradesh. The parliamentary constituency of Jalaun was formed in 1977.

It is reserved for the SC candidates. The Jalaun Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 45) has five segments of the legislative assembly.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Jalaun parliamentary constituency are Bhognipur, Madhogarh, Kalpi, Orai (SC) and Garautha.

The voting in this parliamentary constituency will take place in the fourth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on April 29. In the fourth phase, polling will be held in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies across 9 states.

In UP, polling will be held in 13 Lok Sabha constitencies - Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Jalaun, Jhansi and Hamirpur.

Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma of BJP had won from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

In the last Lok Saha polls, Verma secured 548631 votes and defeated BSP candidate Brijlal Khabri who got 261429 votes.

Some of the important candidates contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Jalaun-SC seat are - Bhanu Pratap Verma (BJP), Brij Lal Khabri (INC) and Pankaj Singh of BSP.

Stakes are high for BJP this time as it had won 72 out of the total 80 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

On March 10, the Election Commission of India announced dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The elections will take place in seven phases, and the results will be declared on May 23.