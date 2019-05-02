close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assam Rifles

Jawan on poll duty in Bengal opens fire inside Assam Rifles camp

Lakshmikant Barman reportedly fired 18 rounds which killed a fellow jawan - identified as Bholanath Das, while two others were injured in the incident. 

Jawan on poll duty in Bengal opens fire inside Assam Rifles camp
Image used for representational purpose only.

An Assam Rifles' jawan on Thursday opened fire inside his camp in Baghnan in West Bengal, killing one and injuring two others in what could be a case of fratricide. He was deputed in Howrah on poll duty.

Lakshmikant Barman reportedly fired 18 rounds which killed a fellow trooper - identified as Bholanath Das, while two others were injured in the incident. While the injured have been rushed to a hospital for medical assistance, Barman has been taken into custody.

The reason for Barman firing inside the camp is not clear yet.

Tags:
Assam RiflesFratricide
Next
Story

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra plays with snakes during election campaign in Raebareli - Watch

Must Watch

PT1M43S

Election Top-10: Watch top 10 election news stories of the day