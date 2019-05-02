Jawan on poll duty in Bengal opens fire inside Assam Rifles camp

An Assam Rifles' jawan on Thursday opened fire inside his camp in Baghnan in West Bengal, killing one and injuring two others in what could be a case of fratricide. He was deputed in Howrah on poll duty.

Lakshmikant Barman reportedly fired 18 rounds which killed a fellow trooper - identified as Bholanath Das, while two others were injured in the incident. While the injured have been rushed to a hospital for medical assistance, Barman has been taken into custody.

The reason for Barman firing inside the camp is not clear yet.