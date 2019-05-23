close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Jharkhand Lok Sabha election results 2019 live updates: It's BJP-led NDA vs Mahagathbandhan; Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Shibu Soren

Counting for 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand is all set to begin at 8 AM. Early election trends, depicting the likely winners and trailing candidates, will start pouring in around 10 am. The pace of declaration of results may be slower this time since the Election Commission will also tally the voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips with five EVMs per assembly segments. Exit polls have predicted an advantage for the BJP-led NDA in 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand. But will the actual results match the projected seats?

Jharkhand Lok Sabha election results 2019 live updates: It&#039;s BJP-led NDA vs Mahagathbandhan; Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Shibu Soren

Lok Sabha election 2019 results live updates

In Jharkhand, voting was held in four phases in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha election 2019. The state recorded 64.97% turnout in fourth phase, 65.99% in fifth phase, 65.42% in sixth phase and 71.16% in seventh phase. Union Minister Jayant Sinha of BJP is contesting against Congress' Gopal Prasad Sahu in Hazaribagh.

Complete coverage: Lok Sabha Election 2019

In Dhanbad, Pashupati Nath Singh of BJP is pitted against Congress' Kirti Azad.  A three- time MP, Azad left the BJP to join Congress in February. In 2014, Azad had won from Darbhanga Lok Sabha seat. In Chatra, there is a three-cornered contest between Sunil Singh of the BJP, Manoj Yadav of the Congress and Subhash Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). In Lohardaga, BJP's Sudarshan Bhagat is up against Sukhdeo Bhagat of the Congress. In Palamu, the key contest is between V.D. Ram of the BJP and Ghuran Ram of the RJD. Another key contest will be seen in Hazaribagh where Union Minister Jayant Sinha of BJP is contesting against Congress' Gopal Prasad Sahu.

Stay tuned with Zee News for the live updates on Lok Sabha election results from Jharkhand:

#

 

