close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Kalyan Lok Sabha Constituency

Kalyan constituency came into existence following Delimitation in 2008.

Kalyan Lok Sabha Constituency
Photo courtesy: Twitter/@DrSEShinde

Kalyan Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Maharashtra and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 29.

Votings for Lok Sabha election will happen in 4 phases in Maharashtra – April 11, April 18, April 23 and April 29 and the counting will be held on May 23.

Kalyan constituency came into existence following Delimitation in 2008. This constituency covers six assembly segments –  Ambernath which is reserved for members of Scheduled Castes, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan East, Dombivili, Kalyan Rural and Mumbra - Kalwa.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Shrikant Shinde of the Shiv Sena – won with a huge margin of over 2.50 lakh votes. He had defeated Anand Paranjape of the Nationalist Congress Party. While Shinde had secured 440892 votes Paranjape got 190143 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 42.94 percent across 1856 polling stations. Some of the other candidates in the fray were Pramod Patil of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Naresh Thakur of the Aam Aadmi Party.

In the year 2009, Anand Paranjape of Shiv Sena managed to secure his winning position by getting 24 thousand votes against NCP's Vasant Davkhare. Chavan had secured 281254 votes while Zirwal got 243907 votes.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Vaishali Darekar-Rane of the MNS and Khan Kamruddin A. Gani of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Maharashtra Lok Sabha constituencyKalyan Lok Sabha Constituency
Next
Story

Sadhvi Pragya Thakur joins BJP, may contest against Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal

Must Watch

PT3M14S

PM Modi addresses a rally from Madha, Maharashtra