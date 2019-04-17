Kalyan Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Maharashtra and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 29.

Votings for Lok Sabha election will happen in 4 phases in Maharashtra – April 11, April 18, April 23 and April 29 and the counting will be held on May 23.

Kalyan constituency came into existence following Delimitation in 2008. This constituency covers six assembly segments – Ambernath which is reserved for members of Scheduled Castes, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan East, Dombivili, Kalyan Rural and Mumbra - Kalwa.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Shrikant Shinde of the Shiv Sena – won with a huge margin of over 2.50 lakh votes. He had defeated Anand Paranjape of the Nationalist Congress Party. While Shinde had secured 440892 votes Paranjape got 190143 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 42.94 percent across 1856 polling stations. Some of the other candidates in the fray were Pramod Patil of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Naresh Thakur of the Aam Aadmi Party.

In the year 2009, Anand Paranjape of Shiv Sena managed to secure his winning position by getting 24 thousand votes against NCP's Vasant Davkhare. Chavan had secured 281254 votes while Zirwal got 243907 votes.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Vaishali Darekar-Rane of the MNS and Khan Kamruddin A. Gani of the Bahujan Samaj Party.