हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Katihar Lok Sabha constituency

Katihar Lok Sabha constituency covers six assembly segments –  Katihar, Kadwa, Balrampur, Pranpur, Manihari and Barari.

Katihar Lok Sabha constituency

Katihar is one of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Bihar and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18.

Katihar Lok Sabha constituency covers six assembly segments –  Katihar, Kadwa, Balrampur, Pranpur, Manihari and Barari.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Tariq Anwar of the  Indian National Congress (INC)- won by a margin of over 1.14 lakh votes. He had defeated Nikhil Kumar Choudhary of the Bharatiya Janata Party.  Anwar secured 431292 votes while Choudhary got 316552 votes.

Anwar, had formed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 1999 along with  Sharad Pawar and PA Sangma after being expelled from INC. However he re-joined INC in 2018.

The voter turnout figure was at 71.58 percent across 1358 polling stations.

Dr. Ram Prakash Mahto of the Janata Dal (United) and Baleshwar Marandi of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) were other members in the fray.

In the year 2009, Nikhil Kumar Choudhary of the Bharatiya Janata Party defeated NCP's candidate Tariq Anwar. Choudhary managed to get 14 thousand votes against Anwar. The voter turnout across 1287 polling stations for this election here was 56.95 percent.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Ahmad Ashfaque Karim of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Himraj Singh who was an independent.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Bihar Lok Sabha constituencyKatihar Lok Sabha constituency
Next
Story

Pollachi Lok Sabha Constituency

Must Watch

PT49S

BJP-RSS insulting India & democracy by portraying Modi is India & India is Modi