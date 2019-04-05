हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Katihar Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Katihar Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar.

Katihar Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar: Full list of candidates, polling dates
File Photo

Katihar is one of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Bihar and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. The result will be out on May 23.

Bihar Lok Sabha Constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 SHAH TARIQ ANWAR Indian National Congress
2 DULAL CHANDRA GOSWAMI Janata Dal (United)
3 MUHAMMAD SHAKUR Nationalist Congress Party
4 SHIVNANDAN MANDAL Bahujan Samaj Party
5 ABDUR RAHMAN Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
6 GANGA KEBAT Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party
7 BASUKINATH SAH Bharatiya Bahujan Congress
8 MARANG HANSDA Bahujan Mukti Party
9 SAMIR KUMAR JHA Independent

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Tariq Anwar of the  Indian National Congress (INC)- won by a margin of over 1.14 lakh votes. 

