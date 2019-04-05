Katihar Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Katihar is one of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Bihar and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. The result will be out on May 23.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 SHAH TARIQ ANWAR Indian National Congress 2 DULAL CHANDRA GOSWAMI Janata Dal (United) 3 MUHAMMAD SHAKUR Nationalist Congress Party 4 SHIVNANDAN MANDAL Bahujan Samaj Party 5 ABDUR RAHMAN Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 6 GANGA KEBAT Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party 7 BASUKINATH SAH Bharatiya Bahujan Congress 8 MARANG HANSDA Bahujan Mukti Party 9 SAMIR KUMAR JHA Independent

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Tariq Anwar of the Indian National Congress (INC)- won by a margin of over 1.14 lakh votes.