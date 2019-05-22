Lok Sabha election 2019 counting of votes in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry on Thursday

Thirty-eight Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry will know who will represent them in Parliament when counting of votes takes place on May 23 (Thursday). The electorate had cast their votes in the second phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on April 18. There are 822 candidates in the fray from Tamil Nadu while 18 tried their luck from the lone Lok Sabha seat in Puducherry.

Overall, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of 72.01 per cent with 5,98,69,758 people exercising their franchise. The highest turnout was recorded in Dharmapuri constituency - 80.49 per cent and the lowest was in Chennai South constituency - 56.34 per cent. Over 9 lakh voters in Puducherry ensured that the turnout was 81.21 per cent in the Union Territory.

Tamil Nadu has 39 Lok Sabha constituencies out of which Vellore did not vote after the Election Commission of India cancelled polling due to allegations of use of money power. The Lok Sabha seats are Tiruvallur, Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Arani, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukkudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are the four major parties in Tamil Nadu. AIADMK is currently in power and is also the third largest party in the Lok Sabha. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the AIADMK won 37 of 39 seats.

The AIADMK is in alliance with the BJP in Tamil Nadu while the Congress and DMK have joined hands. Most of the exit polls have predicted that Congress-DMK will get 27-30 seats in Tamil Nadu, while the BJP-AIADMK alliance will win 7-9 seats.

This was the first major election in Tamil Nadu after the deaths of the two stalwarts - M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa.

In Puducherry, the All India NR Congress (AINRC) and the Congress are the only two parties and the exit polls predict that the former is likely to lose.