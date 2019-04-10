Lok Sabha election 2019 live updates: Odisha CM and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik releases party's manifesto

With just 24 hours to go for the start of the first phase of polling for Lok Sabha election, the campaigning for the first phase ended on Tuesday with all political parties putting in their best efforts to swing the mood of voters in their favour.

Wednesday is going to see a lot of political action too with Congress president Rahul Gandhi set to file his nomination from Amethi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. Before filing his nomination, Rahul will hold a roadshow at 10 am in Amethi. He will also hold roadshows in Katihar, Bihar and Raiganj, West Bengal at 2 pm and 3.30pm respectively.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public rallies in Gujarat and Goa, while BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to hold public rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj and Firozabad on Wednesday.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will address a rally in Eta Lok Sabha constituency to campaign for his party's candidate Kunwar Devendra Yadav. BSP supremo Mayawati is set to address a rally in Karnataka's Mysuru, while AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will address his supporters at Solapur in Maharashtra. Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar will address a rally in Katihar, while RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is scheduled to address public rallies in Khagaria, Araria, Madhubani and Vaishali.

* Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Chief Naveen Patnaik releases party's manifesto for Lok Sabha Election.

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Chief Naveen Patnaik releases party's manifesto for the #LokSabhaElections2019 (9/4/19) pic.twitter.com/iZGkyOhyYL — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2019

* Congress president Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Amethi on Wednesday. (Read more)

* PM Narendra Modi's Balakot strike remark for first-time voters comes under EC scanner. (Read more)

* Guntur MP Galla Jayadev, TDP leaders stage dharna over IT raids; call it 'vendetta politics'

* Amit Shah to address rallies in Kasganj and Firozabad.