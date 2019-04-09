Lok Sabha Election 2019 live updates: PM Modi to hold rallies in 3 states

In two days, India is all set to conduct the world’s largest democratic exercise – Lok Sabha Election 2019. Nearly 90 crore Indians will vote in seven phases across the nation on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Lok Sabha Election 2019 result will be announced on May 23. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies are seeking a second straight term, Opposition Congress and other parties aim to swoop back power.

Below, we present updates of Lok Sabha Election 2019 live from the battleground:

* For the first time in 28 months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray will share the stage at an election rally in Latur on Tuesday. The last time they came together was for performing the 'jal pooja' for the proposed grand memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in the Arabian Sea, off Chowpatty in Mumbai. Read more.

* PM Modi to hold election rallies in Maharashtra's Latur, Karnataka's Chitradurga and Mysuru, and Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.

PM Modi program schedule

- Public meeting at Tulajapur Corner, Nilanga Road, Ausa, District Latur (Maharashtra)- 10 am

- Public meeting at Government Science College Ground, B.D. Rd, District Chitradurga (K'taka)- 12 noon

- Public meeting at Maharaja College Ground, Mysore (Karnataka)- 2:40 pm

- Public meeting at Codissia Grounds, Avinashi-Peelamedu Road, Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu)- 4 pm

* Congress president Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Assam's Karimganj and Barak Valley, Bihar's Gaya and Odisha's Digapahandi.

* BJP national president Amit Shah to participate in Puri roadshow. As per reports, the roadshow will begin from Singha Dwara (Lion's Gate) of Shree Jagannath Temple and end at the Puri's Mausi Maa Temple.