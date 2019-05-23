close

Lok Sabha election results 2019

Lok Sabha election results 2019: BJP-led NDA vs Congress-led UPA vs Mahagathbandhan as trends and winners pour in

Lok Sabha election results on Thursday will give India a new government. As per trends at 8:40 am, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance is leading in 130 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance is ahead in 57 and others in 27 constituencies. The process of the mammoth Lok Sabha election 2019 was kicked off by the Election Commission of India on March 11, and the counting the votes of over 67.11 crore voters across the country are taking place today (March 23). Lok Sabha election saw the BJP-led NDA taking on Congress-led UPA each other in many states.

But in some key states, the NDA is being challenged not by the Congress but regional forces like the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party Rashtriya Lok Dal combine in Uttar Pradesh, Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, Biju Janata Dal in Odisha. In Tamil Nadu, the battle is between the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). While the BJP is with the AIADMK, the Congress has joined hands with the DMK.

Live TV

Kerala is the battleground for the Left Democratic Front and United Democratic Front with the BJP eyeing its first Lok Sabha seat in the state. In Punjab, the battle is three-cornered with Congress, the BJP-Shiromani Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party slugging it out. Delhi, too, is witnessing a tough contest between the BJP, AAP and Congress.

Voting in the seven-phase Lok Sabha election 2019 took place on April 11, 18, 23, 29, May 6, 12 and 19 across 542 seats. Vellore Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu saw excessive use of money power forcing the Election Commission of India to cancel the election.

