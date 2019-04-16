close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Lok Sabha poll in Vellore likely to be cancelled: Sources

Ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2019, a large sum of cash was allegedly seized from the DMK candidate's office a few days ago. 

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha polls in Vellore constituency in Tamil Nadu is likely to be cancelled over excess use of money power, sources aware of the development said Monday.

The Election Commission is learnt to have prepared a recommendation in this regard to be sent to the president.

"It would be sent today itself," an official said on Monday.

Since the president signs the notification for Lok Sabha elections, it is he who rescinds it.

The decision came after a large sum of cash was allegedly seized from the DMK candidate's office a few days ago. 

The district police had filed a complaint against DMK candidate Kathir Anand as well as two party functionaries on the basis of a report from the Income Tax department on April 10. 

