Lucknow is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. It is the capital of Uttar Pradesh. Since 1991, the seat has been held by the BJP, the governing party since 2014. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee (late) represented the seat for the longest time, from 1991 to 2009.

The Lucknow Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of eight assembly segments - Lucknow West, Lucknow East, Lucknow West, Lucknow Central and Lucknow Cantt.

Voting for Uttar Pradesh's 80 parliamentary constituencies will take place in seven phases starting from April 11 to May 19. The BJP had in 2014 Lok Sabha election, won 71 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The election here will be conducted on May 6, 2019, as per the Phase V schedule announced by the Election Commission.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency. He is contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha seats against Congress candidate Pramod Krishnam and actor-turned-politician Poonam Sinha of Samajwadi Party.

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held between April 11 and May 19 and the counting of votes will take on May 23. The polling is scheduled to happen in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies of seven states during the third phase.