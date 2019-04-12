The Maldaha Dakshin Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 41 parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal.

The Maldaha Dakshin Parliamentary constituency (constituency number 8) was formed after the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies of 2008.

It has seven Vidhan Sabha segments, five in Malda District and two in Murshidabad District.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Maldaha Dakshin parliamentary constituency are Manikchak, English Bazar, Mothabari, Sujapur, Baisnabnagar, Farakka and Samserganj.

This parliamentary constituency is not reserved for any category which means it falls in the General Category.

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule.

Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury is the incumbent MP from the Maldaha Dakshin Lok Sabha Constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury secured 380291 votes and decimated Bisnu Pada Roy of the BJP who got 216180 votes.

The primary electoral contest for the seat is between the All India Trinamool Congress, Left Front, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress. Though several other regional parties would also contest for the seat.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP has fielded Sreerupa Mitra Choudhury from the Maldaha Dakshin Lok Sabha seat the INC has given the ticket to Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury, while TMC has fielded Dr Moazzem Hossain to contest from here.

In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, AITC bagged 34 seats – gaining 15 more than 2009, while CPI(M) could win only two seats – Raiganj and Murshidabad.

Congress emerged victorious on four seats, and BJP opened their account from Asansol and Darjeeling.

Lok Sabha elections will take place in seven phases across the state – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.