Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency

Nalgonda is one of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Telangana will be held in a single phase on 11 April. Counting for the election will be held on May 23.

Nalgonda parliamentary constituency comprises of seven assembly segments namely Nagarjunasagar, Devarkonda, Huzurnagar, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Suryapet and Kodad.

Initially held by the Communist Party of India since the first election in 1951-52, the Congress wrested this seat in the last two elections.

In the 2014 election again, Congress's Gutha Sukender Reddy repeated his win and retained the seat, winning by a margin of 1,93,156 votes. Gutha Sukender Reddy had won 4,72,093 as against Telugu Desam Party's Tera Chinnapa Reddy who won 4,03,399 votes.

In the 2009 election, Congress candidate Gutha Sukender Reddy had won the seat by a margin of 1,52,983 votes. Communist Party of India's Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy stood at the second spot by winning 3,40,867 votes while Praja Rajyam Party's Paduri Karuna bagged 1,50,275 votes.

In Nalgonda, 79.75 per cent or 11,91,667 voters exercised their franchise in the last election. Of the 9 contestants who were in the fray, 6 of them lost their deposits.

In the 2019 election, Congress has fielded Uttam Kumar Reddy Nalamada, Mallu Laxmi is fighting on Communist Party Of India (Marxist) ticket, Bharatiya Janata Party has named Garlapati Jithendra Kumar while Vemireddy Narasimha Reddy is contesting on Telangana Rashtra Samithi ticket.