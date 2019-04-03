Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency of Telangana: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Nalgonda is one of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Telangana will be held in a single phase on 11 April. Counting for the election will be held on May 23.

Nalgonda parliamentary constituency comprises of seven assembly segments namely Nagarjunasagar, Devarkonda, Huzurnagar, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Suryapet and Kodad.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from the Nalgonda Lok Sabha Constituency of Telangana:-

1 UTTAM KUMAR REDDY NALAMADA Indian National Congress 2 GARLAPATI JITHENDRA KUMAR Bharatiya Janata Party 3 MALLU LAXMI Communist Party of India (Marxist) 4 VEMIREDDY NARASIMHA REDDY Telangana Rashtra Samithi 5 AKULA PAUL Pyramid Party of India 6 KATRAVATH VENKATESH Bahujan Mukti Party 7 JANAIAH NANDIPATI Telangana Sakalajanula Party 8 MEKALA SATHEESH REDDY Janasena Party 9 LALU NAIK RAMAVATH Bahujana Raajyam Party (Phule Ambedkar) 10 LITHESH SUNKARI Social Justice Party of India 11 SOLIPURAM VENUGOPAL REDDY Ambedkar National Congress 12 KARAMTOTHU MANGTHA Independent 13 KIRAN VANGAPALLI Independent 14 JAKKULA NAVEEN YADAV Independent 15 THAGULLA JANARDHAN Independent 16 THANDU UPENDER Independent 17 NAKIRIKANTI CHITTEMMA Independent 18 POLISHETTY VENKATESHWARLU Independent 19 BANDARU NAGARAJU Independent 20 MADHU SAPAVATH Independent 21 MARRI NEHEMIAH Independent 22 MARAM VENKAT REDDY Independent 23 MEKALA VENKANNA Independent 24 RAMESH SUNKARA Independent 25 ROYYALA SRINIVASULU Independent 26 LINGIDI VENKATESWARLU Independent 27 SREENU VADTHYA Independent

Telangana Lok Sabha Constituency: All You Need To Know

Initially held by the Communist Party of India since the first election in 1951-52, the Congress wrested this seat in the last two elections.

In the 2014 election again, Congress's Gutha Sukender Reddy repeated his win and retained the seat, winning by a margin of 1,93,156 votes. Gutha Sukender Reddy had won 4,72,093 as against Telugu Desam Party's Tera Chinnapa Reddy who won 4,03,399 votes.

In the 2009 election, Congress candidate Gutha Sukender Reddy had won the seat by a margin of 1,52,983 votes. Communist Party of India's Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy stood at the second spot by winning 3,40,867 votes while Praja Rajyam Party's Paduri Karuna bagged 1,50,275 votes.

In Nalgonda, 79.75 percent or 11,91,667 voters exercised their franchise in the last election. Of the 9 contestants who were in the fray, 6 of them lost their deposits.

In the 2019 election, Congress has fielded Uttam Kumar Reddy Nalamada, Mallu Laxmi is fighting on Communist Party Of India (Marxist) ticket, Bharatiya Janata Party has named Garlapati Jithendra Kumar while Vemireddy Narasimha Reddy is contesting on Telangana Rashtra Samithi ticket.