Odisha Assembly Election

Odisha: Congress releases list of 9 candidates for assembly election

Congress on Sunday released a list of nine candidates for assembly election in Odisha, scheduled to be held simultaneously with Lok Sabha poll 2019.   

New Delhi: Congress on Sunday released a list of nine candidates for assembly election in Odisha, scheduled to be held simultaneously with Lok Sabha poll 2019.   

The party has fielded Niranjan Patnaik from Bhadaripokahri, Nalinikant Mohanty from Bhadrak, Sitakant Mohapatra from Barachana, Rabindra Nath Kar from Salipur, Bibhransu Sekhar Lenka from Salipur, Dr Laletendu Mohapatra from Balikuda Ersama and Satyabrat Patra from Nimapara. 

Kisan Panda, who has been given ticket from Dharmsala, has replaced Smruti Rekha Pahi while in the Tirtol assembly constituency, Debi Prasad Mallick has replaced Bibhu Tarai.,

The assembly election will be held in four phases on April 11, April 18, April 23 and April 29. The dates for seven-phased Lok Sabha election are - April 11, April 18, April 23 and April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 9.  The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

