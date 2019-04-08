Osmanabad Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 48 parliamentary constituencies of the state of Maharashtra. The Osmanabad Parliamentary constituency (constituency number 40) was formed prior to the 1957 elections.

This constituency has one SC reserved Vidhan Sabha segment and five Vidhan Sabha segments for the General category.

Osmanabad city belongs to the Osmanabad district and has a height of 653 m. It lies towards the eastern side of the state and is named after the last Nizam of Hyderabad. It is bounded by Bhoom, Washi, Tuljapur, Solapur and Kalamb.

The electors in the Osmanabad Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Gaikwad Ravindra Vishwanath is the incumbent Member of Paliament from this constituency.

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Gaikwad Ravindra Vishwanath of Shiv Sena was declared winner from this seat. Gaikwad Ravindra Vishwanath had got 607699 votes in favour and defeated Patil Padmasinha Bajirao of the NCP 373374.

Stakes are high for the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Osmanabad Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Denying ticket to its sitting lawmaker, the Shiv Sena has fielded Omraje Nimbalkar. The NCP nominated former state minister Ranajagjitsinha Patil.

The BJP-Shiv Sena combine bagged 41 of the 48 seats in Maharashtra in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, leaving Congress with two and the NCP four seats.

This time, the BJP and Shiv Sena are contesting on 25 and 23 seats respectively of the total 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra. The Congress and NCP are contesting on 24 seats each across the state. Besides NCP, the Congress also has a tie-up with other regional outfits.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The results would be declared on May 23.