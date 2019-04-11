The Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state of Uttar Pradesh. It was formed in 1951.

The constituency is composed of five Vidhan Sabha segments one of which is reserved for the SC category.

These five Vidhan Sabha segments that fall under Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency are Baheri, Pilibhit, Barkhera, Puranpur (SC) and Bisalpur.

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule.

Maneka Sanjay Gandhi of the BJP is the incumbent MP from the Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Maneka Sanjay Gandhi had got 546934 votes and defeated Budhsen Verma of the Samajwadi Party who got 239882 votes.

Anis Ahmad Khan Alias Phool Babu of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ended up at the third spot from this Lok Sabha seat.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has nominated Varun Gandhi, Maneka's son, from the Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency, while the Samajwadi Party had fielded Hemraj Verma to contest from here.

According to Election Commission of India 2009 data, the total electorates in the Pilibhit Parliamentary constituency (constituency number 26) were 1,310,007 of which 598,722 are females and 711,285 are males.

UP is a crucial state for the ruling BJP which came to power at the Centre by winning a maximum number of seats from the state in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.