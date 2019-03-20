हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

PM Narendra Modi slams Rahul Gandhi, says Congress chief insulted people working as watchmen

PM Modi applauded the people across nation asserting that people are taking a pledge to become watchmen and 'chowkidar' has become synonymous with patriotism and honesty.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a sharp dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi accusing him of abusing and insulting people working as watchman (chowkidar) and thus bringing every watchman under the cloud. The PM accused Rahul of lacking the guts to name him.

In reply to PM Modi's 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2019, Rahul has targetted PM Modi with his 'chowkidar chor hai' barb.

Interacting with security guards across the nation via audio bridge technology, PM Modi applauded the people across nation asserting that they are taking a pledge to become watchmen and 'chowkidar' has become synonymous with patriotism and honesty.

"People across the country taking a pledge to become watchmen, 'chowkidar' has become synonymous with patriotism and honesty," said PM Modi.

The prime minister apologised to the people alleging that some people in the last few months have run a disinformation campaign against 'chowkidaars' for their vested interests. The PM called it unfortunate that the language of "these people have hurt you".

"Some people abusing 'chowkidar', bringing every watchman under the cloud. They lacked guts to name me. I want to apologise as some people in the last few months for their vested interests have run a disinformation campaign against 'chowkidaars'. It is unfortunate that the language of these people has hurt you," said PM Modi.

Addressing the people, PM Modi said that the campaign aims to fight against graft and social evils. He also said that these days everywhere it is the 'Chowkidar' who is being discussed, be it on television or social media, be it within the nation or outside. 

"Lakhs of people across the country have pledged their support to 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign that aims to fight against graft and social evils. You must have noticed that these days everywhere it is you who is being discussed, be it TV or social media, be it in India or abroad. Today every Indian is saying 'Main Bhi Chowkidaar'," added the PM.

He also pointed out that maximum languages across the world have understood the word 'chowkidaar' and asserted that people have accepted it in their vocabulary.

"Maximum languages across the world have understood the word 'Chowkidaar', it seems as if they all have accepted it in their vocabulary," further added the prime minister.

PM Modi addressed over 25 lakh 'chowkidars' (watchmen and security personnel) across the country, a day before Holi.

The party launched its 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign on Saturday with PM Modi pre-fixing `chowkidar` to his Twitter handle. Several BJP leaders including party president Amit Shah and Union ministers followed the suit and added `chowkidar` to their names on the microblogging site.

The BJP also released its 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' caller tune on Wednesday.

