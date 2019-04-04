Pollachi Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies of the southern state of Tamil Nadu. It was formed prior to the 1951 elections.

The Pollachi Lok Sabha Constituency (21) comprises of six legislative segments with one being reserved for the SC category.

Mahendran C of the AIADMK is the the sitting Member of Parliament of the Pollachi Parliamentary Constituency.

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, he had decimated ER Eswaran of the BJP.

Mahendran bagged 417,092 votes as compared to his BJP rival who managed to win only 276,118 votes.

The total number of electors here in 2014 Lok Sabha election were 1,381,505 and the voter turnout recorded in this constituency was 73.30 percent. Voter turnout in the 2009 parliamentary election was 75.8%.

The town of Pollachi is located in the Coimbatore District about 40 km from the city of Coimbatore. It has Asia’s largest jaggery market and also the largest cattle market of South India. It has an elevation of 290 m and an area of 13 sq km.

As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of total 17,10881 population, 38.97% is rural and 61.03% is urban population.

About 12% of the population belongs to the SC category and 0.15% belongs to the ST category. Hinduism is the predominant religion here.

The average literacy rate of Pollachi is 86% and the city has 56 schools. Agriculture is an important economic activity here along with tourism. Tamil is the official language. The city is accessible via the various highways connected to the district road network.