Pro-BJP wave in West Bengal has left Mamata worried: Rajnath Singh

Kanthi/East Midnapore: While claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win all of West Bengal`s 42 Lok Sabha seats, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the pro-BJP wave has left Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee 'very tense'.

''Didi (sister, as Banerjee is called) is so tense due to the BJP wave that she doesn`t even pick up the phone of the Prime Minister. The whole country can sense that the BJP wave is spreading across Bengal and here the party will unfurl the victory flag in every Lok Sabha seat,'' Singh said at a rally in Kanthi that goes to the hustings on May 12 in the sixth phase of the polls.

Reminding the people how Mamata Banerjee had promised that if she becomes the Chief Minister, she will look after the security of 'Ma Maati Manush', he said, ''But I can see that none of the three is secure.''

HM Rajnath Singh in Mathurapur,WB: Bangal ki khaadi se BJP ka aisa tufaan utha hai ke hamari Mamata didi ghabra gayi hain. Aur itna zyada ghabra gayi ki, jab yahan pe #Fani tufaan aata hai aur humara PM baar baar unko telephone karte hain tabhi unka telephone nahi uthati hain. pic.twitter.com/Emf2sfdJW1 — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2019

Referring to Mamata Banerjee saying that she was being abused verbally when someone chanted 'Jai Shri Ram', the Home Minister said, ''Is there so much hatred towards the name of Lord Ram? People can say `Jai Shri Ram`, Jai Ma Kali or Jai Ma Durga`. The situation is so weird that the names of the deities seem to be abusive here.''

A video circulated on social media on May 4 showed the Chief Minister stepping out off her vehicle to confront a group of people chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', while on her way to a public rally in Ghatal.

Upon seeing Banerjee`s convoy stop, the people started fleeing but she dared them to come back and alleged some of them were using abusive language against her.

Terming Bengal is the land of eminent leaders who devoted their whole lives for the country, Rajnath Singh said, ''In this land, the Chief Minister is speaking in a way that is beyond the understanding of country`s citizens.''

Appealing to the people to be courageous while voting for the BJP, he said there is no need to worry.