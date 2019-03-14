हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Raigarh Lok Sabha constituency

Raigarh is one of 11 Lok Sabha constituencies in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh and will cast vote in the second phase of the election this year - on April 18.]

Raigarh Lok Sabha constituency
Vishnu Deo Sai has not lost Lok Sabha elections from Raigarh constituency since 1999. (Photo: Twitter/@vishnudsai)

It is reserved for candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes.

Raigarh Lok Sabha constituency comprises of eight assembly segments - Jashpur Nagar (ST), Kunkuri (ST), Pathalgaon (ST), Lailunga (ST), Raigarh, Sarangarh (SC), Kharsia and Dharamjaigarh (ST).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election here, BJP's Vishnu Deo Sai returned for his fourth term as MP and defeated Congress' Arti Singh by over two lakh votes. The voter turnout was 76.60 per cent and the others who were in the fray were BSP's Kripa Shankar Bhagat, AAP's Tara Singh and Independent candidates.

In 2009 Lok Sabha election, Sai had defeated Congress' Hridayaram by over 55,000 votes and the oter turnout was 65.31 per cent.

There are over 16 lakh electors here and the constituency is in a region that is one of the most economically advances in Chhattisgarh with steel industries and a jute mill employing lakhs.

Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha constituency
