Robertsganj Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 80 parliamentary constituencies of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

It was formed prior to the 1962 elections.

The Robertsganj Parliamentary constituency (constituency number 80) is reserved for the SC category.

Live TV

It presently comprises of five Vidhan Sabha segments. The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Robertsganj parliamentary constituency are

Chakia (SC), Ghorawal, Robertsganj, Obra and Duddhi (SC).

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19. In total, the polling will be held in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across seven states and one Union Territory (Chandigarh) on May 19.

In Uttar Pradesh, the polling will be held in Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushi Nagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Robertsganj Lok Sabha constituencies on May 19.

Chhotelal of BJP is the incumbent MP from this constituency.

Chhotelal got 378211 votes and defeated his nearest BSP rival Sharada Prasad, who managed to secure 187725 votes in the 2014 polls.

For the 2019 polls, Apna Dal (Sonelal) led by Union minister Anupriya Patel has announced the name of Pakauri Lal Kol, as the party candidate from Robertsganj Lok Sabha (reserved) seat.

Kol is a former MP from the same seat and, this time, he is the joint candidate of the NDA from Robtersganj.

The Apna Dal (S) candidate Pakauri Lal Kol had won the seat in 2009 on SP ticket. Kol is pitted against INC candidate Bhagwati Prasad Choudhary and SP's Bhailal Kol.

The stakes are high for the BJP, which is in power at the Centre and in the state, as the party had won 72 out of the total 80 seats here. In view of the newly formed SP-BSP alliance, BJP-led NDA faces a tough challenge in retaining all those seats it won in the 2014 polls.

The Election Commission had on March 10 announced the dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The general elections will take place in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23.

Along with Lok Sabha Elections, voting will also take place in this phase for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha Assembly Elections 2019.