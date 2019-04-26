close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Daler Mehndi

Lok Sabha election: Singer Daler Mehndi joins BJP

Daler Mehndi becomes the most-recent celebrity to join the BJP after the likes of Hans Raj Hans, Sunny Deol and cricketer Gautam Gambhir.

Lok Sabha election: Singer Daler Mehndi joins BJP
ANI Photo

New Delhi: Bhangra king and pop singer Daler Mehndi on Friday became the second singer in less than a week to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Following in the footsteps of Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans, Mehndi began his political innings by joining the BJP in the presence of party leaders Vijay Goel and Manoj Tiwari.

Mehndi becomes the most-recent celebrity to join the BJP after the likes of Hans Raj Hans, Sunny Deol and cricketer Gautam Gambhir.

(This is a breaking news report and more details would be added)

Tags:
Daler MehndiBharatiya Janata PartyBJPSunny DeolHans Raj Hans
Next
Story

Bhind Lok Sabha constituency

Must Watch

PT4M

Lok Sabha Election 2019: PM Modi reaches Collectorate office to file nomination