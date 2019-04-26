Lok Sabha election: Singer Daler Mehndi joins BJP

New Delhi: Bhangra king and pop singer Daler Mehndi on Friday became the second singer in less than a week to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Following in the footsteps of Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans, Mehndi began his political innings by joining the BJP in the presence of party leaders Vijay Goel and Manoj Tiwari.

Mehndi becomes the most-recent celebrity to join the BJP after the likes of Hans Raj Hans, Sunny Deol and cricketer Gautam Gambhir.

(This is a breaking news report and more details would be added)