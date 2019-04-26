close

Charanjeet Singh Rori/Photo courtesy: loksabha.nic.in

Sirsa Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Haryana and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 12.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Haryana will be held in single phase on May 12 and counting will be held on May 23.

Sirsa constituency covers nine assembly segments – Narwana, Tohana, Fatehabad, Ratia, Kalanwali, Dabwali, Rania, Sirsa and Ellenabad. Of these, Narwana, Ratia and Kalanwali are reserved for the members of Scheduled Castes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Charanjeet Singh Rori of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) – won by getting a margin of over 1.15 lakh votes. He had defeated Ashok Tanwar of the Indian National Congress (INC). Rori had secured 506370 votes while Tanwar got 390634 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 77.04 percent across 1678 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Dr. Sushil Indora of the Haryana Janhit Congress (BL) and Poonam Chand Ratti of the Aam Aadmi Party.

In the year 2009, Ashok Tanwar of the INC managed to secure his winning position by getting a margin of 35 thousand votes against Dr. Sita Ram of the Indian National Lok Dal. While Tanwar got 415584 seats, Sita Ram got 380085 seats.

Other members in the fray were Rajesh Kumar of the BSP and Rajendra Prasad of the HJC(BL).

