close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Snake inside VVPAT machine holds up polling in Kerala's Kannur

A small snake was found inside a VVPAT machine in a booth at Mayyil Kandakkai in the constituency, which is witnessing heavy polling.

Snake inside VVPAT machine holds up polling in Kerala&#039;s Kannur
Representative image

Kannur: An unusual "visitor" in a polling booth in the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency held up voting for a brief while on Tuesday.

A small snake was found inside a VVPAT machine in a booth at Mayyil Kandakkai in the constituency, which is witnessing heavy polling, triggering panic among officials and voters.

However, the reptile was soon removed and voting continued.

The Kannur constituency, where sitting MP P K Sreemathy (CPI-M-LDF), K Surendrdan (Cong-UDF) and C K Padmanabhan (BJP-NDA) are trying their luck, is witnessing brisk polling since the morning. 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Kannur Lok Sabha Constituency
Next
Story

At his first roadshow, BJP's Gautam Gambhir says want to take PM's legacy forward

Must Watch

PT2M18S

PM Modi met his mother to take her blessings before casting vote