Tenkasi Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies of the southern state of Tamil Nadu. Tenkasi Lok Sabha Constituency number 37 represents the Tirunelveli District.

This constituency came into existence in 1957 and comprises of six legislative assembly segments and is reserved for the SC category.

Vasanthi M of the AIADMK is the present Lok Sabha MP of Tenkasi (SC) Parliamentary Constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Vasanthi M got 424,586 votes and defeated Dr Krishnasamy K of |PT who bagged 262,812 votes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, there were a total number of 1,382,081 electors here out of which 1,017,938 cast their votes and the voter turnout here was recorded at 73.65 %.

The town of Tenkasi is situated near the Coutallam Waterfalls, at the foothills of the Western Ghats. It is bordered by Kerala on its West.

Tamil and English are the official languages here.

As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of total 180,0826 population, 51.99% is the rural population and 48.01% is the urban population. The average literacy rate of the city is 83%. About 15% of the population belongs to the SC category and 0.90% belongs to the ST category.

Agriculture, tourism, oil refining, handloom and several other small scale industries are a part of the economic setup of the city. Several State Highways are connected to the city and place it in a large road network. Additionally, the National Highway NH-7 passes through the district connecting to the major cities in and around the city.