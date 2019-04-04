The Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies of the southern state of Tamil Nadu. This constituency comprises of six Vidhan Sabha segments of which one is reserved for the SC category.

The constituency number of Tiruchirappalli is 24 and is not reserved for any category, which means this constituency falls into the General Category.

The electors in the Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The results of the 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23.

Kumar P (AIADMK) is the present Lok Sabha MP of Tiruchirappalli Parliamentary Constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Polls, Kumar P of the Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party had won the Tiruchirappalli seat by defeating DMK candidate Anbhalagan Mu.

Kumar had won the Tiruchirappalli seat by 458,478 votes.

For the Lok Sabha Election 2019, the DMDK has fielded its chairman Dr V Ilangovan from the Tiruchirappalli seat while the Congress has given its ticket to Su Thirunavukkarasar. Meanwhile, the Mayawati-led BSP has given the ticket to Balamurugan S.

The Tiruchirappalli constituency has a total of 1,067,193 voters out of which 533,842 are females and 533,351 are males. It has a total of 1,067,193 electors and came into existence prior to the 1951 elections.



All parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu (39 seats) will go for polling in the second phase on April 18.

Out of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, the BJP is set to contest on five seats and the AIADMK is contesting on 27 seats.

It must be noted that this is the first time the BJP has sealed a pre-poll alliance with AIADMK - one of the two major Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu - and the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).