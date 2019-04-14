TRS polling agent arrested for clicking photo inside EVM strong room in Telangana

Hyderabad: A local Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Nayakapu Venkatesh was on Saturday arrested for unauthorisedly clicking a picture inside an EVM strong room in Telangana's Bogaram area.

A case has been registered against him and he would be sent to judicial remand.

Malkajgiri:Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Nayakapu Venkatesh arrested for clicking picture in a strong room. Circle Inspector,Keesara police station says,"before sealing of strong room, Venkatesh attending as TRS' political agent clicked picture unauthorisedly."#Telangana pic.twitter.com/u3ZrI2mfAb — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2019

As per an ANI report, Venkatesh allegedly entered the strong room as a poll agent of Lok Sabha candidate Marri Rajasekhar Reddy from the Malkajgiri constituency.

"The accused entered the strong room while the EVMs used in the polls were being kept and the room sealed in Bogram area. The accused was attending as the poll agent of TRS Lok Sabha candidate from Malkajgiri constituency," said Circle Inspector Narender Goud.

Telangana recorded over 61 per cent voter turnout in the first phase of national election on April 11 across 17 Lok Sabha constituencies. Union minister Renuka Chowdhury and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi are among the prominent candidates in the fray.

The seven-phased national election ends on May 23 and counting of votes will take place on May 25.

(With ANI inputs)