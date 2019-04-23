Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency is one of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal. The constituency centres on Uluberia in West Bengal.

The polling number of this constituency is 26 and it is not reserved for any category. This seat will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 6.

The Uluberia Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of seven assembly segments - Uluberia Purba, Uluberia Uttar (SC), Uluberia Dakshin, Shyampur, Bagnan, Amta and Udaynarayanpur.

Sajda Ahmed of ruling Trinamool Congress is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Sajda Ahmed won the seat by getting 7,67,556 votes. He defeated Anupam Mallik of BJP who had recorded 2,93,046 votes.

Sajda Ahmed she will be contesting against CPI(M)'s Maqsooda Khatun and BJP's Joy Banerjee on the seat. Congress has fielded Shoma Ranisree Roy from the seat.

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held between April 11 and May 19 and the counting of votes will take on May 23. The polling is scheduled to happen in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies of seven states during the third phase.