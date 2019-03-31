Watch: Union Minister and BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey misbehaves with official after being stopped for violating MCC

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey was on Saturday caught on camera misbehaving with Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) KK Upadhyay in Buxar district of Bihar. The BJP MP entered into an argument with the SDM after the latter stopped his convoy for violating the model code of conduct (MCC).

Sources said that SDM Upadhyay stopped the convoy of minister because it had more than allowed vehicles. In the video posted by ANI, the minister can be seen misbehaving with the official.

#WATCH Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey misbehaves with SDM KK Upadhyay in Buxar after the official had stopped his convoy for violating model code of conduct. #Bihar (30.3.19) pic.twitter.com/G7Fp96zOug — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2019

The minister said, "Khabardar, tamasha mat kijiye" (mind you, don't make a scene).

The SDM very politely replied, "jo election commission ka aadesh aaya hai wo manna padega" (I'll have to follow election commission's order).

This made the minister angry and and he said said, "thik hai to mujhe jail bhejiye, le chaliye jail" (Ok then send me to jail, take me to jai;).

The SDM tried to calm down the minister and replied that the EC's order is to seize the vehicles and not the minister. But the angry minister refused to accept SDM's request and said, "gaadiya meri hai ye zabt nahi ki jaa sakti" (These are my vehicles and you cannot seize them).

Choubey's supporters continued to chant slogans and the minister's convoy moved from the spot without paying attention to the SDM's warning.

For his part, SDM Upadhyay said that action will be taken as per the guidelines laid down by the EC. He added that the minister was moving in a convoy of 30-40 vehicles in the convoy and he will face action over this.

Choubey is the sitting MP from Buxar and the party has given ticket from the same constituency for upcoming Lok Sabha election. Choubey, 66, is no stranger to controversy as last year he was in news for calling Congress president Rahul Gandhi a “schizophrenic and sewer worm”.

He was a member of Bihar legislative assembly from Bhagalpur (Vidhan Sabha constituency) before entering the fray as BJP candidate for the 16th Lok Sabha election. He was appointed as Minister of State for Health in Narendra Modi's government on September 3, 2017.