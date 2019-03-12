We will still run like Usain Bolt: TDP accuses KCR of helping YSR Congress

The Telegu Desam Party came out all guns blazing against K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Tuesday and, in an open letter, accused him using Telangana's money to help Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress.

Expressing the party's confidence at coming out on top in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, AP unit president Kimdi Kala Venkata Rao wrote in the open letter addressed to KCR that he was spending big bucks to help YSR Congress mount a challenge to TDP. "You are spending Telangana peoples’ money for Jagan Mohan Reddy. Jagan has been listening to you at every point from the selection of his party candidates to handing over B-forms. But, you can’t change an iota of AP Politics. Is it not a fact that you are sending Rs. 2000 crore to Jagan for elections who has no courage to face the TDP in Andhra Pradesh?" read the letter.

It was also alleged in the letter that it is at KCR's behest that Jagan Mohan Reddy has been alleging data theft - a charge vehemently denied by Chandrababu Naidu in the past and also in the open letter. "IT secretary Vijayanand and RTGS CEO Ahmad Babu categorically expressed that the data is safe. Isn't your (KCR) special interest going to protect your friend Jagan Mohan Reddy even after the government of Andhra Pradesh is ready for a forensic test if anybody has any doubts? Don’t you know all the parties including national and regional have a system to secure membership details? Collecting data is a common thing. Can you deny that the motive of 'Data Theft Case' filed by your government is to make your friend Jagan Mohan Reddy happy and to damage the brand image of Chandrababu Naidu and Navyandhra?"

TDP also said that KCR had used his influence with BJP to have the Election Commission advance the date of polling - apparently referring to the early elections in Telangana in December of last year. "You have forced the central government to conduct elections in advance. But we will still run like a racehorse like Usain Bolt in the coming elections."

All Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh will vote on April 11 while the other dates for polling across the country are April 18, 23, 29, May 6, 12 and 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(With ANI inputs)