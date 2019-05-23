West Bengal Lok Sabha election results 2019: Trinamool vs BJP vs Left vs Congress verdict today

Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: The battle of Bengal is all set to unfold. In a few hours from now, fate of 466 candidates in fray from 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal will be declared. The exit polls have predicted two scenarios in the state – one in which Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress continues to rule the roost and another where BJP makes a dent in the TMC fort.

Will BJP see a saffron surge in West Bengal as predicted by exit polls or will Trinamool retain its grip on the Lok Sabha seats?

Live TV

Stay tuned for the latest updates with Zee News:

*

West Bengal: Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM; visuals from a counting centre in Kolkata. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/uXdi6RlgF9 — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

* Read- Lok Sabha election results 2019: Trinamool vs BJP vs Left vs Congress verdict in West Bengal today

* As many as 200 companies of central armed paramilitary forces (CAPFs) will remain deployed in West Bengal till May 27 in a bid to curb any post-poll violence that might occur in the state.

* Large scale violence was reported from different parliamentary constituencies across the state in all the seven phases of poll, with Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party blaming each other for the violence. Controversy also erupted after the statue of Bengali icon Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was vandalised in Kolkata during Amit Shah's roadshow on May 14, leading to clashes between members of TMC and BJP.

* With 42 Lok Sabha seats, West Bengal sends the third highest number of lawmakers in the lower house of the parliament. The state witnessed voting in all the seven-phases of the Lok Sabha election on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Out of the 42 seats, 10 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 2 for Scheduled Tribes. The fate of 466 candidates will be known on Thursday, May 23, 2019.