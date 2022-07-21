NewsMadhya Pradesh
NUPUR SHARMA CASE

Bajrang Dal worker attacked with sharp-edged weapons in MP for supporting Nupur Sharma

According to the police, the incident was reported in the Agar district where around one dozen people cornered a Bajrang Dal worker Ayush Jadam and attacked him in full public view on July 20. 

  • A Bajrang Dal activist has been attacked in MP for supporting Nupur Sharma
  • He was attacked by over a dozen people with sharp-edged weapons
  • Two people have been arrested in this connection

Bhopal: A Bajrang Dal worker was attacked in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly making statements in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, who has been facing intense criticism for making objectional comments on Prophet Muhammad. According to the police, the incident was reported in the Agar district where around one dozen people cornered a Bajrang Dal worker Ayush Jadam and attacked him in full public view on July 20. 

A case was registered and two accused were arrested. The police are on the lookout for others.

In his complaint, Jadam told the police that he was driving down the Ujjain Road on a motorbike when a group of people on six-seven bikes cornered him. They (attackers) asked if he was Ayush Jadam. "When I confirmed, they attacked me with sharp-edged weapons, including knives and swords. They said I would be beheaded for supporting Nupur Sharma," Jadam said in his complaint.

"They surrounded me and attacked me with sharp weapons. They were saying, cut him in pieces. Luckily there were some people who saved my life," he added.

As per the police, Jadam sustained injuries on his head and was admitted to the hospital. After the incident, police claimed to have deployed heavy security in the Agar area. "Two persons have been arrested involved in the case while a search for others is underway. Security has been strengthened to prevent any law-and-order problem," said a senior police official in the Agar district.

