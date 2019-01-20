हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mandsaur

Fire breaks out at a tyre factory in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh

The images from the spot show thick black smoke in the skies over the factory due to the fire.

Fire breaks out at a tyre factory in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh

A fire broke out at a tyre factory in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. The images from the spot show thick black smoke in the skies over the factory due to the fire.

There are no reports of any casualties or injuries in the mishap so far.

The reason that caused the blaze is yet to be ascertained.    

In an unrelated incident from Madoh in Madhya Pradesh, a fire broke out in a hut in the district on Sunday. Seven family members of the house had sustained injuries in the mishap. The incident took place when happened in Bansni village of the district where the family was sleeping in their hut house.

They had lit up a Kerosine lamp but as they were asleep, the lamp caught fire and the house went up in flames. An ambulance was called immediately and the family of seven were taken to the hospital.

Tags:
MandsaurMadhya PradeshMandsaur fire
Next
Story

Murders taking place in MP after Congress came to power: Shivraj Singh Chouhan after death of BJP leaders

Must Watch

3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Budgam district