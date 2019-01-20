Fire breaks out at a tyre factory in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh

A fire broke out at a tyre factory in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. The images from the spot show thick black smoke in the skies over the factory due to the fire.

There are no reports of any casualties or injuries in the mishap so far.

Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out at a tyre factory in Mandsaur pic.twitter.com/0zNjPgNWtj — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2019

The reason that caused the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

In an unrelated incident from Madoh in Madhya Pradesh, a fire broke out in a hut in the district on Sunday. Seven family members of the house had sustained injuries in the mishap. The incident took place when happened in Bansni village of the district where the family was sleeping in their hut house.

They had lit up a Kerosine lamp but as they were asleep, the lamp caught fire and the house went up in flames. An ambulance was called immediately and the family of seven were taken to the hospital.