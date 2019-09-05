close

Madhya Pradesh

Four injured in fire in residential building in Indore, 25-30 rescued

A fire broke out in a building in the residential area in Indore on Thursday morning, leaving several with burn injuries. 

Represenational Image

Indore: : At least four people sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out in a three-storey residential building in Bhat Mohalla area of Indore on Thursday.

The incident took place around 4 am earlier today. "A fire broke out in a building in the residential area here earlier today. Everyone was rescued from the fire, however, some people have sustained burn injuries. We are investigating the cause of fire," Additional Superintendent of Police (ADP) Anil Patidar told ANI.

The injured persons have been admitted to a nearby hospital, said police.

According to fire tenders, around 25 to 30 people were rescued from the fire, which has been doused.

Several vehicles parked in the building were also charred in the fire. 

