हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anil Deshmukh

Anil Deshmukh graft case: ED gets court's nod to grill Sachin Vaze in jail

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will soon interrogate sacked police official Sachin Vaze at the Taloja Jail in connection with the alleged corruption case lodged against former state Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Anil Deshmukh graft case: ED gets court&#039;s nod to grill Sachin Vaze in jail

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will soon interrogate sacked police official Sachin Vaze at the Taloja Jail in connection with the alleged corruption case lodged against former state Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

A Special Court has granted permission to the ED to visit Vaze and record his statement in the jail.

It may be recalled that on May 19, Vaze had claimed to the ED that he had collected Rs 4.70 crore from bars in Mumbai between December 2020-February 2021 allegedly on Deshmukh`s orders.

Vaze said that he later handed over the amount to the ex-minister`s PA Kundan Shinde, who is now arrested in the same case, along with another PA Sanjeev Palande.

On its part, the ED said that Shinde has denied knowing Vaze and was not cooperating with the investigations, though both he and Palande were directly linked in the crime.

Deshmukh, who was forced to quit because of the allegations against him, has skipped three ED summons recently for questioning and has moved the Supreme Court seeking protection against any coercive action.

Vaze was arrested in connection with the sensational case of planting a SUV with 20 gelatin sticks and a threat note near the home of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the subsequent death of the vehicle owner Mansukh Hiran.

Later, Vaze penned a note alleging Deshmukh had demanded Rs 2-crore to reinstate him in service and also set a target to collect Rs 100-crore per month from hoteliers and bars in Mumbai.

He also targeted Shiv Sena`s Transport Minister Anil Parab alleging that the latter had asked to collect money from contractors for him.

Both Deshmukh and Parab have stoutly denied the allegations and termed it as a strategy of the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party to defame and malign the image of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anil DeshmukhGraft caseEnforcement DirectorateMaharashtraSachin Vaje
Next
Story

COVID-19 vaccination drive suspended in Mumbai today due to shortage of vaccines

Must Watch

PT35M18S

UP: Accuse who misbehaved with woman during Block Pramukh election violence arrested