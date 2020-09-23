हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhiwandi

Death toll in Bhiwandi building collapse rises to 35, rescue work continues

The death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse site which took place on Monday has risen to 35 on Wednesday, the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) said.

Death toll in Bhiwandi building collapse rises to 35, rescue work continues

Mumbai: The death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse site which took place on Monday has risen to 35 on Wednesday, the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) said.

The deceased include Jhuber Khureshi, Faija Khureshi, Ayesha Khureshi, Siraj Abdul Sheikh, Fatma Jubera, Siraj Ahmed Sheikh among others.

The three-story building collapsed around 3:40 am on Monday in the Patel compound area in the Thane district.

Soon after the incident, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade, and police teams had reached the spot and carried out rescue operations.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have condoled the loss of lives in the incident. 

