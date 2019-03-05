हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra

Doctor detained in Maharashtra for funding IS suspects

More information will come out during interrogation of the doctor, officials said.

Doctor detained in Maharashtra for funding IS suspects
Representational image

Aurangabad: Police Tuesday detained a doctor from Aurangabad district of Maharashtra for allegedly providing financial assistance to the IS suspects who were arrested in January this year by the ATS.

The doctor was taken into custody in the wee hours from Khuldabad, around 26 kms from here, a police officer said while refusing to disclose any additional information. More information will come out during interrogation of the doctor, he said.

Ahead of Republic Day, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had arrested nine people from Thane and Aurangabad and detained a juvenile for their alleged links with terror outfit ISIS. They were booked under Indian Penal Code's Section 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) and relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Bombay Police Act.

The ATS had said that the accused were plotting mass attacks.

