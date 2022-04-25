MUMBAI: Following the alleged assault on Kirit Somaiya outside Khar police station, a Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation will meet Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday.

The delegation will include BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, Mihir Kotecha, Sunil Rane and others. Somaiya claimed that he was injured in the alleged stone-pelting incident by the Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai on Saturday.

Mumbai BJP delegation leaves Mumbai for Delhi to pursue Kirit Somaiya Assault case. It includes MLA Mihir Kotecha, MLA Amit Satam, MLA Parag Shah, MLA Rahul Narvekar, Vinod Mishra and Kirit Somaiya. They will meet the Union Home Secretary at North Block, Delhi.@BJP4India pic.twitter.com/BFiENLVRTV — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) April 25, 2022

In a series of Twitter posts, Somaiya said, "Heavy stone-throwing at Khar Police Station by Shiv Sena goondas (goons), my car window glass broken, I am injured, rushing to Bandra police station."

"I am shocked, in the presence of 50 police persons, on the campus of Khar police station, Shiv Sena’s 100 goondas assault me with stones. Wanted to kill me. What the Police Commissioner is doing? How are so many mafia Sena goondas allowed to gather in the police station?" he said in another tweet.

I am shocked, in presence 50 police persons, in the compound/campus of Khar Police Station, Shivsena's 100 Gundas assault me with Stones, Wanted to KILL Me What the Police Commissioner is doing? How so many Mafia Sena Gundas allowed to gathered in police station? @BJP4India — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) April 23, 2022

Earlier on Saturday, Somaiya had visited Khar Police Station to meet Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana who were arrested on Saturday. Meanwhile, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned the attack on the BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and requested the Centre to take action against concerned officials.

"An attempt was made to attack Kirti Somaiya outside a police station in Mumbai last night. We will request Central Government to take action against concerned officials," Fadnavis said.

