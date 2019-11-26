Maharashtra Pro-tem Speaker Kalidas Kolambkar to administer oath to 288 MLAs on Wednesday

New Delhi: BJP leader Kalidas Kolambkar on Tuesday took oath as the Pro-tem Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly in Mumbai at Raj Bhavan. "Tomorrow the first session of new assembly begins. From 8.00 am onwards, oath will be administered to the MLAs," Kolambkar said. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath to Kolambkar, a eight-term MLA of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Kolambkar was elected from the Wadala assembly constituency of Mumbai.

Governor Koshyari has called a special session of Legislative assembly at 8:00 am on Wednesday where the Pro-tem Speaker will administer oath to the 288-newly elected members. Kolambkar was appointed as the Pro-tem Speaker by Governor Koshyari on the directions of the apex court which ordered a floor test on Wednesday.

The newly-elected members couldn't take the oath even one month after the results of Maharashtra assembly election were announced due to the political turmoil the state has been witnessing. The state remained under President's rule for 13 days from November 12-23 after no political party produced numbers for government formation.

The BJP-led government, which was formed under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis on November 23, on the support of Ajit Pawar, collapsed after Pawar resigned as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackarey is likely to be elected as legislature party leader of the Sena-Congress-NCP alliance, named as 'Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi'.