No decision on Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami's interim bail plea, Bombay HC to pass order soon

The Bombay High Court on Saturday reserved its order on an interim bail plea of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who has been arrested in abetment of suicide case of 2018.

No decision on Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami&#039;s interim bail plea, Bombay HC to pass order soon

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Saturday reserved its order on an interim bail plea of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who has been arrested in abetment of suicide case of 2018.

The high court didn’t give any immediate relief to Goswami for third day in a row.

After hearing arguments, a division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik said they will pass the order at the earliest, without giving any date.

"We will pass the order at the earliest. Pendency of this matter, however, does not preclude the accused persons from approaching the sessions court to seek regular bail," the court said.

Goswami was arrested by Alibaug police in Maharashtra's Raigad district on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over non-payment of dues.

Arnab GoswamiRepublic tvArnab interim bail pleaBombay High Courtabetmnt to suicide case
Revision plea challenging Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's judicial remand filed in Alibaug court, hearing on Nov 9
