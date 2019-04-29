Spicejet plane overshoots runway on landing at Shirdi

Mumbai: A SpiceJet aircraft skidded off the runway on landing at the regional Shirdi airport Monday, leading to halting of operations at the facility, source said.

All the passengers, however, had a providential escape, the source added. The number of passengers is not known immediately.

The aircraft apparently touched down some 30-40 meters away from the landing spot and veered off the runway, the source explained.

The source also said the incident lead to a complete halting of operations at the airport that serves mostly the pilgrims visiting the popular Hindu shrine in the city.

Later, a SpiceJet spokesperson confirmed the incident.

Passengers are being deplaned through the normal procedure, the spokesperson added.

