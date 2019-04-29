close

Spicejet plane overshoots runway on landing at Shirdi

The aircraft apparently touched down some 30-40 meters away from the landing spot and veered off the runway.

Mumbai: A SpiceJet aircraft skidded off the runway on landing at the regional Shirdi airport Monday, leading to halting of operations at the facility, source said.

All the passengers, however, had a providential escape, the source added. The number of passengers is not known immediately.

The aircraft apparently touched down some 30-40 meters away from the landing spot and veered off the runway, the source explained.

The source also said the incident lead to a complete halting of operations at the airport that serves mostly the pilgrims visiting the popular Hindu shrine in the city.

Later, a SpiceJet spokesperson confirmed the incident.

Passengers are being deplaned through the normal procedure, the spokesperson added.

Shirdi Lok Sabha Constituency, one of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Maharashtra, cast its vote in the 2019 election on today (April 29).

Votings for Lok Sabha election happened in 4 phases in Maharashtra – April 11, April 18, April 23 and April 29 and the counting will be held on May 23.

Kamble Bhausaheb Malhari of Indian National Congress, Adv. Bansi Bhaurao Satpute of Communist Party of India, Sadashiv Kisan Lokhande of Shivsena and Suresh Eknath Jagdhane of Bahujan Samaj Party are few prominent candidates contesting general election 2019 from Shirdi Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra.

 

