Pune

In order to avoid inconvenience to the general public, a woman traffic police constable took the initiative to clean the road after a minor accident on Tilak Road in Pune on Monday evening. The road-sweeping act of the traffic police constable Amaldar Razia Sayyed was caught on camera and has now become viral on the Internet. The viral video shows the lady constable sweeping aside glass and fibre pieces of a motorcycle following the accident on Tilak Road on Monday.

Woman traffic police constable sweeps road to remove broken glasses after accident in Pune, wins praise
Video Grab

PUNE: In order to avoid inconvenience to the general public, a woman traffic police constable took the initiative to clean the road after a minor accident on Tilak Road in Pune on Monday evening.

The road-sweeping act of the traffic police constable Amaldar Razia Sayyed was caught on camera and has now become viral on the Internet. The viral video shows the lady constable sweeping aside glass and fibre pieces of a motorcycle following the accident on Tilak Road on Monday evening.

Maharashtra’s Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also took to Twitter and shared the video on the micro-blogging platform. "To avoid inconvenience to the citizens, women police Amaldar Razia Sayyed took the initiative & cleaned broken glasses with a broomstick that had fallen on the road due to a minor accident. The task carried out by her for the safety of the citizens is exemplary," Deskmukh said in a tweet in which he also tagged @PuneCityPolice and @CPPuneCity.

 

 

The woman traffic constable is being praised for taking the exemplary initiative to clean the road for the safety of the citizens. 

Sayyed is posted with the Khadak traffic division of the city police. 

